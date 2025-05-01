Differentiate between the capillary networks: Glomerular capillaries are involved in filtration of blood within the Bowman's capsule. Peritubular capillaries surround the proximal and distal tubules and are involved in reabsorption and secretion. The vasa recta are specialized capillaries that surround the loop of Henle in juxtamedullary nephrons and play a role in maintaining the concentration gradient in the medulla.