21. The Immune System
Introduction to Cell Communication
Which of the following is a form of cell communication that may be used during an immune response?
Cells infected with a virus sending signals to prepare neighboring cells for viral infection.
Electrical signals traveling between the cells of the heart to cause heart muscle contractions.
Growth hormones signaling to the cells to increase tissue growth.
Stress hormones triggering the “fight or flight” response in the body.
