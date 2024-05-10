21. The Immune System
Interferon Response
How does the interferon response to an invading virus result in the infected cell undergoing apoptosis?
Detection of viral RNA triggers the degradation of host RNA and stops translation which results in cell death.
Detection of viral proteins inactivates the AVPs which triggers cells death.
Detect of viral RNA ceases all functions of the cell and results in cell lysis and release of newly made viruses.
Detection of viral proteins causes pores to form in the surface of the cell resulting in apoptosis.
