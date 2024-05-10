21. The Immune System
Interferon Response
If a cell produces antiviral proteins (AVPs) what occurs when that cell encounters dsRNA?
The antiviral proteins trigger the production of iAVPs.
The antiviral proteins cease protein translation in the cell so no viral proteins can be made.
The antiviral proteins become activated and the cell undergoes apoptosis to stop the viral spread.
The antiviral proteins trigger the production of interferon proteins to warn neighboring cells of viral infection.
