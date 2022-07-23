Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lysosomal Membrane Stabilization Lysosomes are organelles that contain enzymes responsible for breaking down waste materials and cellular debris. When lysosomal membranes are stabilized, it prevents the release of these enzymes into the cytoplasm, which can cause cell damage and inflammation. By maintaining membrane integrity, hydrocortisone helps protect cells from the harmful effects of these enzymes during inflammatory responses.

Inflammation Process Inflammation is a biological response to harmful stimuli, such as pathogens or tissue injury, characterized by redness, swelling, heat, and pain. It involves the activation of immune cells and the release of inflammatory mediators. By stabilizing lysosomal membranes, hydrocortisone reduces the release of these mediators, thereby mitigating the overall inflammatory response and minimizing tissue damage.