Peroxisomes Peroxisomes are small, membrane-bound organelles found in eukaryotic cells that contain enzymes for oxidative reactions. They play a crucial role in the metabolism of fatty acids and the detoxification of harmful substances, such as hydrogen peroxide, which is a byproduct of various metabolic processes.

Detoxification Detoxification refers to the biochemical processes that remove or neutralize toxins from the body. In the context of peroxisomes, these organelles help convert toxic substances into less harmful compounds, making them essential for cellular health and function, particularly in liver cells.