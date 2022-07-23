Hydrolytic enzymes must be segregated and packaged to prevent general destruction of cellular components.
In animal cells, which of the following organelles contains these hydrolytic enzymes?
In their anatomy lab, many students are exposed to the chemical preservatives phenol, formaldehyde, and alcohol. Our cells break down these toxins very effectively. What cellular organelle is responsible for this?
Hydrocortisone is an anti-inflammatory drug that stabilizes lysosomal membranes. Explain how this effect reduces cell damage and inflammation.