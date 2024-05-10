22. The Respiratory System
Respiration
What is one difference between air in the alveoli compared to air in the atmosphere?
The total pressure of air in the alveoli will be greater than the total pressure of air in the atmosphere.
The partial pressure due to water vapor is much greater in the alveoli than in the atmosphere.
The partial pressure due to carbon dioxide is greater in the atmosphere than in the alveoli.
The partial pressure of oxygen is equal to the partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the alveoli, but not in the atmosphere.
