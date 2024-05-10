22. The Respiratory System
Respiration
Which gradient most directly determines the direction that oxygen and carbon dioxide molecules will move between the air in the alveoli and the blood:
A
The pressure gradient between alveolar air and the blood plasma.
B
The concentration gradient between the hemoglobin and the blood plasma.
C
The concentration gradient between carbon dioxide and oxygen.
D
The pressure gradient between the hemoglobin and alveolar air.
