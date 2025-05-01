Step 3: Analyze the options provided: (1) Striated muscle fibers for contraction are characteristic of muscle tissue, not nervous tissue. (2) Neurons specialized for transmitting electrical impulses are the defining feature of nervous tissue. (3) Chondrocytes embedded in a gel-like matrix are characteristic of cartilage, which is connective tissue. (4) Adipocytes storing triglycerides are characteristic of adipose tissue, another type of connective tissue.