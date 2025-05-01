In the context of muscle tissue physiology, which term describes abnormally increased muscle function or activity?
Hypertrophy
Hypotonia
Atrophy
Hypertonia
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to muscle function. Hypertrophy refers to an increase in muscle size, hypotonia means decreased muscle tone or activity, and atrophy is the wasting away or decrease in muscle size and function.
Step 2: Define the term 'hypertonia.' Hypertonia is characterized by abnormally increased muscle tone or activity, which means the muscles are excessively contracted or active.
Step 3: Compare the definitions to the problem statement. Since the question asks for abnormally increased muscle function or activity, hypertonia fits this description best.
Step 4: Recognize that hypertrophy, while involving increased muscle size, does not necessarily mean increased muscle activity or function in an abnormal way; it is often a normal adaptation to exercise.
Step 5: Conclude that the term describing abnormally increased muscle function or activity is hypertonia, distinguishing it from hypertrophy, hypotonia, and atrophy.
