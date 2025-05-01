Which of the following is a function of muscle tissue related to thermoregulation?
A
Storage of triglycerides for long-term energy reserves
B
Secretion of hormones into the bloodstream to regulate metabolism
C
Transmission of electrical impulses over long distances in the body
D
Heat production (thermogenesis), such as heat generated during skeletal muscle contraction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of thermoregulation: it is the process by which the body maintains its internal temperature within certain boundaries, even when the surrounding temperature is different.
Recognize that muscle tissue contributes to thermoregulation primarily through heat production, especially during skeletal muscle contraction.
Recall that when skeletal muscles contract, they generate heat as a byproduct of increased metabolic activity, a process known as thermogenesis.
Eliminate options that do not relate to heat production: storage of triglycerides is related to energy reserves, secretion of hormones is a function of endocrine glands, and transmission of electrical impulses is a function of nervous tissue.
Conclude that the function of muscle tissue related to thermoregulation is heat production during muscle contraction.
Watch next
Master Intro to Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan