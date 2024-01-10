18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
Problem 17.11a
The AV node delay:
a. allows the atria and ventricles to depolarize and contract as a unit.
b. allows the two ventricles to depolarize and contract separately.
c. allows the atria and ventricles to depolarize and contract separately.
d. speeds up the impulse transmission from the atria to the ventricles.
