18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
Problem 20
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw a diagram of the heart showing the three layers composing its wall and its four chambers. Label each. Show where the AV and semilunar valves are, and name them. Show and label all blood vessels entering and leaving the heart chambers.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Pathway of Blood Through the Heart with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning