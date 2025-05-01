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Multiple Choice
Forming new red blood cells (erythropoiesis) is primarily a function of which type of bone marrow?
A
Periosteum
B
Compact bone (cortical bone)
C
Yellow bone marrow
D
Red bone marrow
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of different types of bone marrow: Red bone marrow is responsible for hematopoiesis, which includes the formation of red blood cells (erythropoiesis), white blood cells, and platelets.
Recognize that yellow bone marrow primarily stores fat and does not play a significant role in producing blood cells under normal conditions.
Recall that compact bone (cortical bone) is the dense outer layer of bone that provides structural support but does not participate in blood cell formation.
Know that the periosteum is a membrane covering the outer surface of bones, involved in bone growth and repair, but not in blood cell production.
Conclude that red bone marrow is the primary site for erythropoiesis, making it the correct answer to the question.
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