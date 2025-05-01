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Multiple Choice
In the context of bone marrow function, which body system is primarily responsible for producing red blood cells (erythropoiesis)?
A
Hematopoietic system (bone marrow)
B
Nervous system (spinal cord)
C
Endocrine system (thyroid gland)
D
Lymphatic system (lymph nodes)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the process of erythropoiesis, which is the production of red blood cells (RBCs). This process primarily occurs in the bone marrow, a key component of the hematopoietic system.
Step 2: Identify the body systems listed in the problem and their primary functions: the hematopoietic system (bone marrow) produces blood cells; the nervous system (spinal cord) controls nerve signals; the endocrine system (thyroid gland) regulates hormones; and the lymphatic system (lymph nodes) manages immune responses.
Step 3: Recognize that red blood cells are produced in the bone marrow, which is part of the hematopoietic system, making it the system responsible for erythropoiesis.
Step 4: Eliminate other options by linking their functions to processes unrelated to red blood cell production, such as nerve signaling, hormone secretion, or immune defense.
Step 5: Conclude that the hematopoietic system (bone marrow) is the correct answer because it directly supports the formation of red blood cells through erythropoiesis.
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