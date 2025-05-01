Which type of muscle tissue will estheticians most directly work with during facial treatments and massage?
A
Myofibroblasts in the dermis
B
Cardiac muscle
C
Skeletal muscle
D
Smooth muscle
Step 1: Understand the types of muscle tissue in the human body. There are three main types: skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle.
Step 2: Recognize the location and function of each muscle type. Skeletal muscles are attached to bones and are under voluntary control, cardiac muscle is found only in the heart, and smooth muscle is found in walls of internal organs and blood vessels.
Step 3: Consider the context of estheticians working during facial treatments and massage. These professionals manipulate muscles that control facial expressions, which are skeletal muscles.
Step 4: Note that myofibroblasts in the dermis are involved in wound healing and tissue repair, not voluntary muscle movement or massage.
Step 5: Conclude that the muscle type estheticians most directly work with during facial treatments and massage is skeletal muscle, as these muscles control facial expressions and are accessible for manipulation.
