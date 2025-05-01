Analyze the function of each option: Meissner's corpuscle is a sensory receptor for light touch, not directly related to hair. Sebaceous glands secrete sebum (oil) into hair follicles, making them directly associated with hair. Pacinian corpuscles are sensory receptors for deep pressure and vibration, unrelated to hair. The arrector pili muscle is a small muscle attached to hair follicles, responsible for causing 'goosebumps,' and is also directly associated with hair.