1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What is the role of the effector in a negative feedback loop?
A
The effector works to restore conditions in the original tissue.
B
The effector is another name for the stimulus in a feedback loop.
C
The effector measures changes in a tissue to initiate a response.
D
The effector integrates stimuli and sends messages for how the body should respond.
286
4
Watch next
Master Negative Feedback Loops with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice