While waiting for a bus on a very cold winter day, your body temperature starts to drop. Specialized cells in your preoptic area (POA) of the hypothalamus register a drop in your internal body temperature. Cells in the hypothalamus integrate that information and activate nerve cells that cause muscles around the blood vessels leading to the skin and extremities to contract. When these muscles contract, less blood flows to the skin and extremities. What is the effector in this scenario?
The specialized cells in the POA of the hypothalamus that detected the change.
The muscles of the blood vessels that limited blood flow to the skin and extremities.
The internal body temperature as measure by the cells of the POA.
The hypothalamus that integrated input and output.
