In a neuron, what is the primary function of the terminal buttons (axon terminals)?
A
They release neurotransmitters into the synaptic cleft to communicate with a target cell.
B
They generate the action potential at the axon hillock.
C
They produce myelin to insulate the axon and increase conduction speed.
D
They receive most incoming synaptic signals on dendritic spines.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a neuron, which includes the dendrites, cell body (soma), axon, and terminal buttons (axon terminals). Each part has a specific role in neural communication.
Step 2: Recognize that the terminal buttons are located at the end of the axon and are responsible for interacting with other cells, such as neurons, muscle cells, or glands.
Step 3: Recall that the primary function of terminal buttons is to release chemical messengers called neurotransmitters into the synaptic cleft, the small gap between neurons or between a neuron and its target cell.
Step 4: Understand that these neurotransmitters cross the synaptic cleft and bind to receptors on the target cell, allowing the neuron to communicate and transmit signals effectively.
Step 5: Differentiate this function from other options: the axon hillock generates action potentials, myelin is produced by glial cells (not terminal buttons), and dendritic spines receive incoming signals.
