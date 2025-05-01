Anatomy & Physiology
Which of the following is the most likely path of an electrical signal travelling through a neuron and arriving at a muscle?
Practice 2
____are the cells of nervous tissue that send and receive messages, and ____ are the supporting cells of nervous tissue.
An ____ carries a nerve impulse toward a neuron cell body, and a(n) ____carries a nerve impulse away from a neuron cell body.