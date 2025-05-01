Exocrine glands differ from endocrine glands in that exocrine glands:
Secrete their products into ducts that deliver them to an epithelial surface or lumen
Produce only lipid-based hormones and have no role in producing enzymes or mucus
Release their products directly into the bloodstream or interstitial fluid
Lack secretory cells and instead rely on filtration across capillary walls
Step 1: Understand the basic difference between exocrine and endocrine glands. Exocrine glands secrete their products through ducts, while endocrine glands release hormones directly into the bloodstream.
Step 2: Recall that exocrine glands produce substances such as enzymes, mucus, and other secretions that need to be delivered to specific surfaces or cavities, not directly into the blood.
Step 3: Recognize that endocrine glands produce hormones, which are chemical messengers released into the interstitial fluid and then absorbed into the bloodstream to reach target organs.
Step 4: Evaluate each option by matching it with the known characteristics of exocrine glands: they secrete through ducts, produce enzymes or mucus, and do not release products directly into the blood.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct distinguishing feature of exocrine glands is that they secrete their products into ducts that deliver them to an epithelial surface or lumen.
