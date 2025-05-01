In glandular epithelial tissue, how do endocrine and exocrine glands differ in where they release their secretions?
A
Endocrine glands secrete hormones into the bloodstream (or interstitial fluid), whereas exocrine glands secrete through ducts onto epithelial surfaces or into body cavities.
B
Endocrine glands secrete through ducts onto body surfaces, whereas exocrine glands secrete hormones directly into the bloodstream.
C
Endocrine glands produce only mucus, whereas exocrine glands produce only enzymes.
D
Endocrine glands are always unicellular, whereas exocrine glands are always multicellular.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the two main types of glandular epithelial tissue: endocrine and exocrine glands.
Step 2: Recall that endocrine glands release their secretions (hormones) directly into the bloodstream or interstitial fluid, allowing the hormones to travel throughout the body.
Step 3: Recognize that exocrine glands release their secretions through ducts that lead either onto epithelial surfaces (such as skin) or into body cavities, meaning their secretions act locally rather than systemically.
Step 4: Compare the options given by focusing on where the secretions are released: bloodstream/interstitial fluid for endocrine glands versus ducts onto surfaces or cavities for exocrine glands.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct distinction is that endocrine glands secrete hormones into the bloodstream or interstitial fluid, while exocrine glands secrete through ducts onto epithelial surfaces or into body cavities.
