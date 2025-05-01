Review the characteristics of each membrane type: Mucous membranes are typically lined with columnar or pseudostratified epithelium and are associated with mucus secretion. Serous membranes consist of simple squamous epithelium supported by a thin layer of connective tissue. Cutaneous membranes are the skin, composed of keratinized stratified squamous epithelium. Synovial membranes are specialized connective tissue that lines joint cavities and lacks epithelium.