Review the characteristics of epithelial tissue types: Stratified squamous epithelium is composed of multiple layers of cells, making it ideal for protection. Simple cuboidal epithelium consists of a single layer of cube-shaped cells, often involved in secretion and absorption. Simple columnar epithelium consists of a single layer of tall, column-like cells, typically found in areas of absorption and secretion. Transitional epithelium is specialized for stretching and is found in areas like the bladder.