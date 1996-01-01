4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Tissues & Histology
Which of the following statements is true?
Human body has trillions of cells operating completely independently of one another.
All organisms are composed of a unique combination of just four different tissue types.
The ECM is a combination of complex molecules found inside connective tissue cells.
"Tissues' can be used to refer not only to coordinating groups of similar cells but also to their ECM.
