Differentiate between the pericardium and the heart wall layers. The pericardium includes the fibrous pericardium (outermost layer) and the serous pericardium, which is divided into the parietal pericardium (outer layer of the serous pericardium) and visceral pericardium (inner layer of the serous pericardium, also called the epicardium). The heart wall layers are distinct and include the epicardium, myocardium, and endocardium.