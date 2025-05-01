Step 2: Understand the function of the muscles listed. The rectus abdominis is a paired muscle running vertically on each side of the anterior abdominal wall and is primarily responsible for flexing the vertebral column. The gluteus maximus is located in the buttocks and is involved in hip extension. The trapezius is a large muscle in the upper back and neck, responsible for moving the scapula. The latissimus dorsi is a broad muscle in the lower back, involved in arm movement.