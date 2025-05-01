Analyze the options: Supine position (lying flat on the back) increases the risk of aspiration because gravity can allow vomit to enter the airway. Fowler's position (semi-sitting) is better but still poses some risk if the person vomits forcefully. Prone position (lying flat on the stomach) is not ideal for airway protection. The lateral (recovery) position, where the person is lying on their side, allows vomit to drain out of the mouth, reducing the risk of aspiration.