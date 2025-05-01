Multiple Choice
Which of the following plexuses is formed by the ventral rami of spinal nerves C1 to C4 and supplies the muscles and skin of the neck and part of the head?
Based on the anatomical terminology, the superior orbital fissure is related to which structure?
During a prenatal exam, Connie is told there is a chance her child has hydrocephalus. She knows the prefix hydro means water. Where is she expecting there to be excess water in her child's body?