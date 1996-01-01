16. Endocrine System
Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Steroid hormones are the only hormones that interact with the DNA via a receptor-hormone complex.
True.
False; all hormones can interact with DNA via a receptor-hormone complex; it depends on what type of receptor is used at the target cell.
False; thyroid hormone is an amino-acid based hormone that interacts with DNA via a receptor hormone complex.
False; most peptide hormones interact with the DNA via a receptor complex, while most steroid hormones use second messenger systems.
