2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
What is the charge of the solute molecule in the image below based on the polarity of water?
a) Positively charged.
b) Negatively charged.
c) Uncharged.
d) Non-polar and hydrophobic.
