2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
How does the polarity of water contribute to its ability to dissolve so many substances?
A
Water's polarity allows it to form covalent bonds with many substances.
B
Natural water has a pH of approximately 5.6, which is slightly acidic. Acids can dissolve more substances than bases can.
C
Because it is polar, water forms ionic bonds with the ions in substances such as NaCl (salt).
D
Because it is polar, water's negatively charged oxygen atoms and positively charged hydrogen atoms are attracted to positively and negatively charged ions and molecules.
