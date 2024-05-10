21. The Immune System
Activation of T Lymphocytes
Antigen presenting cells, including dendritic cells in lymph nodes, are observed to bind T cells on their surfaces. If the dendritic cell is presenting harmful antigens on its surface and creating co-stimulatory molecules, what will happen to the T cells that bind to the dendritic cell?
A
The naive T cells that bind the dendritic cell will activate and form effector T cells.
B
The cytotoxic T cells which bind the dendritic cell will signal the dendritic cell to undergo apoptosis.
C
The anergic T cells which bind the dendritic cell will undergo apoptosis.
D
The helper T cells that bind the dendritic cell will deactivate and become naive T cells.
