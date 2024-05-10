21. The Immune System
Activation of T Lymphocytes
Before T cells become activated, they require an antigen encounter. Naive T cells are shown to express L-selectin which aids in binding to high endothelial cells expressing L-selectin ligand in regions where they are most likely to encounter an antigen. In which of the following locations are these high endothelial cells most likely to be located?
A
Bone marrow.
B
Capillaries.
C
Lymph nodes.
D
Heart.
