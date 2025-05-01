Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not considered to be connective tissue proper?
True or False: Connective Tissue Proper is categorized into two types based on their cell types.
A student knows a particular structure is made of connective tissue and they want to know what type of fiber exists in its ground substance. The structure must withstand force from muscles pulling in different directions. What type of fiber is likely used in this connective tissue?