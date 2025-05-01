Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists the layers of the epidermis from superficial to deep?
Count Dracula, the most famous vampire, rumored to have killed at least 200,000 people, was based on a real person who lived in eastern Europe about 600 years ago. He was indeed a “monster,” although he was not a real vampire. The historical Count Dracula may have suffered from which of the following?
(a) Porphyria
(b) EB
(c) Halitosis
(d) Vitiligo
Explain your answer.
Which of the epidermal layers is likely to have the greatest regenerative capacity (ability to divide)?
Which of the following layers of the epidermis is responsible for generating new epidermal cells?