Step 1: Understand the three main types of muscle tissue in the human body: skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle.
Step 2: Recall that skeletal muscle and cardiac muscle both have a striated appearance due to the organized arrangement of actin and myosin filaments in sarcomeres.
Step 3: Recognize that smooth muscle lacks this organized sarcomere structure, so it does not have visible striations under a microscope.
Step 4: Conclude that smooth muscle is the type of muscle tissue that is NOT striated, unlike skeletal and cardiac muscle.
Step 5: Remember that smooth muscle is typically found in walls of hollow organs like blood vessels, the digestive tract, and the respiratory system, where its non-striated structure allows for slow, sustained contractions.
