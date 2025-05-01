Which type of muscle tissue makes up the biceps brachii?
A
Skeletal muscle tissue
B
Cardiac muscle tissue
C
Epithelial tissue
D
Smooth muscle tissue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of muscle tissue in the human body. There are three main types: skeletal muscle tissue, cardiac muscle tissue, and smooth muscle tissue.
Step 2: Recall the characteristics and locations of each muscle type. Skeletal muscle tissue is attached to bones and is responsible for voluntary movements; cardiac muscle tissue is found only in the heart and is involuntary; smooth muscle tissue is found in walls of internal organs and blood vessels and is also involuntary.
Step 3: Identify the biceps brachii as a muscle located in the upper arm that controls the movement of the forearm, which involves voluntary contraction.
Step 4: Since the biceps brachii controls voluntary movement and is attached to bones, it must be composed of skeletal muscle tissue.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct answer is skeletal muscle tissue, as it matches the function and location of the biceps brachii.
