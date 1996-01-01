1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Planes & Sections
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Imagine a plane through the leg. If the shape formed where the leg intersects the plane is roughly a circle, what type of plane could make that shape?
A
Transverse.
B
Frontal.
C
Sagittal.
D
both A and C could be correct depending on where the plane crosses the leg.
135
Watch next
Master Anatomical Planes with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos