21. The Immune System
Regulatory T Cells
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What does it mean when TReg cells control lymphocyte functions via peripheral tolerance?
A
TReg cells show T and B lymphocytes in the peripheral lymphoid organs which antigens to attack.
B
TReg cells inhibit T and B lymphocytes that have exited the primary lymphoid organs from attacking self-antigens.
C
TReg cells control the production of T and B lymphocytes and ensure only cells with immune tolerance proliferate.
D
TReg cells inhibit T and B lymphocytes that are maturing within the primary lymphoid organs.
19
views
Related Videos
Related Practice