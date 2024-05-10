21. The Immune System
Regulatory T Cells
Which of the following is NOT a function of regulatory T cells?
A
Regulatory T cells contain receptors that remove cytokines required for the growth and proliferation of effector cells.
B
Regulatory T cells induce apoptosis of effector cells via perforin and granzyme.
C
Regulatory T cells secret cytokines that reduce the signaling activity of effector T cells.
D
Regulatory T cells interact with MHC class I APCs and inhibit their maturation.
