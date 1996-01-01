2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Microscopes
A researcher wants to film the movement of chromosomes during cell division. Which type of microscope should she choose, and why is it the best choice?
A
Light microscope because of its high resolving power
B
Transmission electron microscope because of its high magnifying power
C
Scanning electron microscope because of its ability to visualize the surface of subcellular objects
D
Transmission electron microscope because of its high resolving power
E
Light microscope because the specimen is alive
