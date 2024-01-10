9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Which of the following factors is/are responsible for muscular fatigue? (Circle all that apply.)
a. Accumulation of chemicals, including calcium and phosphate ions & increased blood flow to the muscle
b. Decreased availability of oxygen
c. Psychological and environmental factors
d. Depletion of key metabolic fuels, such as creatine phosphate
