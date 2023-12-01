Match the following terms with the correct definition.





____Z-disc

____Sarcomere

____A band

____H zone

____I band

____M line





a. The dark band containing the entire length of the thick filament

b. The band of proteins in the middle of the H zone

c. The boundary between sarcomeres

d. The functional unit of contraction

e. The middle region of the A band containing only thick filaments

f. The light band containing only thin filaments