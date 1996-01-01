2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Cell Junctions
Your intestine is lined with individual cells. No fluids leak between these cells from the gut into your body. Why?
A
The intestinal cells are fused together into one giant cell.
B
The intestinal cells are bound together by plasmodesmata.
C
The intestinal cells are bound together by gap junctions.
D
The intestinal cells are bound together by the extracellular matrix.
E
The intestinal cells are bound together by tight junctions.
