Which of the following statements correctly describes a common characteristic of a plant cell wall and an animal cell extracellular matrix?
A
Both contain large amounts of collagen.
B
Both are composed primarily of carbohydrates.
C
Both are permeable to water and small solutes, and both contain large amounts of collagen.
D
Both are permeable to water and small solutes, both contain large amounts of collagen, and both are composed primarily of carbohydrates.
E
Both are permeable to water and small solutes.
160
