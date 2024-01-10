16. Endocrine System
Hormones
Problem 16.13a
Which of the following is not an effect of aldosterone?
a. Increased excretion of hydrogen ions from the fluid in the kidneys
b. Increased retention of sodium ions from the fluid in the kidneys
c. Increased retention of potassium ions from the fluid in the kidneys
d. Increased retention of water from the fluid in the kidneys
