21. The Immune System
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
What major advantage is conveyed by having a system of adaptive immunity?
It enables a rapid defense against an antigen that has been previously encountered.
It enables an animal to destroy most pathogens almost instantly the first time they are encountered.
It results in effector cells with no tolerance to host or self-antigens.
It allows for the destruction of antibodies.
