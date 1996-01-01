24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Problem 23.2ab
Your friend hears about the latest fad diet that consists entirely of fat. Predict the initial effects such a diet might have on your friend's concentration, memory, and other nervous system functions. Would you recommend this diet to anyone? Why or why not?
